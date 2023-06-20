While circulating stories have been linking him with an exit, Wojciech Szczesny came out to deny all exit talks and insists that he’ll remain at Juventus for another couple of years.

The custodian was one of the club’s best performers during a troublesome 2022/23 campaign.

However, the club’s shaky finances could force the management to make some sacrifices, and the 32-year-old happens to be one of the club’s highest earners.

Yet, Szczesny insists that he’ll remain at Juventus, at least until the expiry of his current contract that he automatically extended until 2025 in recent weeks.

“The situation experienced at Juventus has absolutely no influence on any of my career decisions,” said the former Arsenal and Roma goalkeeper during a press conference as reported by Calciomercato.

“I have a contract until 2025 and until then you won’t see me in another jersey.”

The goalkeeper is currently representing the Polish national team in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Szczesny arrived at Juventus in 2017 and served as a backup for Gianluigi Buffon in his first season in Turin.

Following the Italian’s initial departure in 2018, he became the undisputed Number One and this remains the case ever since, despite Mattia Perin’s impressive displays in the previous two campaigns.

The Bianconeri have been linked with Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario and Atalanta’s Marco Carnesecchi, but it’s unlikely that either would arrive if Szczesny and Perin remain at Continassa.