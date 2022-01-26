Juventus goalkeeper tests positive for Covid-19

Following the Christmas break, several clubs around Europe suffered from major Covid-19 outbreaks. Some of them even struggled to field a staring lineup (which was the case for Atalanta against Lazio last weekend).

Luckily for Juventus, the situation remained under control, despite the presence of some positive cases – like Giorgio Chiellini and Arthur Melo.

But on Wednesday, the club’s official website announced that Mattia Perin has contracted the rapidly-spreading virus.

“Juventus Football Club announces that the footballer Mattia Perin has tested positive for Covid-19. He is already observing the envisaged rules,” reads the official statement.

Following Sunday’s clash against Milan, a host of Bianconeri stars left to join their national teams’ camps, while Max Allegri gave the remaining players three days of rest before the resumption of training on Thursday.

The Italian was one of the those who remained in Turin after being looked over by Italy manager Roberto Mancini.

The former Genoa man is solid goalkeeper, but his lack of playing time has cost him a place with the national team.

But with no action until Sunday the 6th of February, Perin might have enough time to shake off the virus and rejoin the squad ahead of the match against Hellas Verona.

While Wojciech Szczesny remains the favorite to start in all cases, Allegri would feel much more comfortable with the presence of his second choice goalkeeper on the bench.