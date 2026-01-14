Juventus is closing in on a move for Óscar Mingueza, with a deal for the defender expected to be completed soon. The club has made it clear that they want to sign him and have been working diligently to finalise the transfer as quickly as possible.

Mingueza is also open to the move and is waiting for both clubs to reach an agreement so that he can complete the transfer. Juventus currently have several capable defenders in their squad, but it has identified Mingueza as a key target who can make a meaningful impact.

Mingueza as a Key Target

The centre-back will be the first of several new signings to join the club this window, and the transfer appears to be approaching completion. Per Tuttojuve, Juventus have offered Celta Vigo 6 million euros for his signature, and the deal could be finalised in the coming days.

Head coach Luciano Spalletti has made the most of the players available in his squad, but his options in defence are limited. An injury to one or more defenders could compel him to deploy Teun Koopmeiners at the back for certain matches, a situation the club is keen to avoid. Securing Mingueza would provide greater stability and allow Spalletti more flexibility in selection.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The Potential Impact

If the transfer is completed, Mingueza is expected to contribute immediately, strengthening Juventus’ defensive options. The club’s management appears focused on addressing key weaknesses and ensuring the squad is well-prepared for the remainder of the season. The move could set the tone for additional signings, signalling Juventus’ intent to reinforce critical positions.

It will be interesting to see whether all parties can reach a final agreement swiftly, allowing Mingueza to join and integrate into the squad without delay. Both the player and the club seem eager for the transfer to be completed, and an official announcement will likely follow in the coming days.