Juventus going head to head with Atalanta for 23-year-old Serie B star

Juventus is constantly looking to improve the quality of their squad as they rebuild the team under Massimiliano Allegri.

The Bianconeri already has some of the best players in Serie A, but smart clubs are always on the lookout for new players who would make them even better.

Juve is one of them and they have now been linked with a player several clubs want to sign.

The Bianconeri needs to sign players for their defence who can take over when the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are no longer on the team.

Gianluigi Longari via Tuttojuve says the Bianconeri want to sign Federico Gatti of Frosinone.

The Italian defender has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in Serie B and could make a step up soon.

Juve is looking for younger players to add to their squad and the 23-year-old fits the profile of a defender they want perfectly.

However, they are not the only club looking to sign him with the report claiming they would face significant competition from Atalanta to sign him.

La Dea has become one of the most attractive clubs to play for in Italy thanks to the exciting tactics of Gian Piero Gasperini.

That could persuade Gatti to choose a move to the Bergamo side, but Juventus would offer him a better chance of winning trophies.

Playing regularly would be harder for him at Juventus, but the defender could achieve that if he moves to Atalanta.

The Bianconeri can agree to keep him on loan at his present club for another season after signing him so he can keep playing regularly.