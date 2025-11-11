Juventus have shown signs of fatigue in recent matches, with their body language suggesting that the squad is not currently operating at peak performance. The Bianconeri began the season strongly, but a combination of factors has contributed to their recent dip in form. Many players had little time to rest over the summer, having participated in the Club World Cup, and the demanding schedule since then has started to take its toll on their energy levels.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the upcoming international break provides a timely opportunity for Juventus to address these issues. While several key players have been called up to represent their national teams, the majority of the squad remain in Turin, using the period to recover and prepare for the challenges ahead. This pause in competitive fixtures allows both players and staff to regain focus and manage physical and mental fatigue effectively.

Spalletti’s Opportunity to Restructure

The international break also gives manager Luciano Spalletti the chance to reassess his squad and consider potential tactical adjustments. Having now observed his players over the first half of the season, Spalletti can identify areas for improvement and implement strategies to strengthen the team’s performance. Careful planning during this period will be essential to ensure that Juventus can maintain consistency in the league and in domestic cup competitions.

Adzic in training

Rest and Recovery for Non-International Players

For players who have not been selected for national duty, Spalletti has granted four days off, allowing them to rest and recover fully. The squad members are expected to return to training on Thursday, refreshed and ready to engage with any new tactical plans or adjustments. This brief period of recuperation is intended to help mitigate fatigue, reduce the risk of injuries, and prepare the team for the demanding fixtures that lie ahead.

The international break, therefore, represents both a physical and strategic opportunity for Juventus. By using this time effectively, Spalletti can ensure that the squad returns in optimal condition, with renewed energy and focus, ready to tackle the second half of the season with the aim of achieving their objectives.