Juventus growing confidence in bid to bring Euro 2020 winner back to Italy

Juventus are claimed to be growing in confidence as they look to sign Jorginho from Chelsea.

The Italy international was a key cog in the side that flourished at Euro 2020 to help bring the trophy back home last summer, whilst helping his side onto win a number of trophies in recent seasons including the Champions League in 2021 also.

His club remains under a cloud of doubt at present however, with owner Roman Abramovich having been put under sanctions due to his links to Russia, who have upset the apple cart in Europe by invading the Ukraine against the advice of much of the world.

With just a year remaining on the player’s current contract, and with the current sanctions blocking any negotiations over a new deal with any players, we are claimed by the Football.Insider to be closing in on a potential deal which could bring him back to his homeland.

It’s known that our midfield has proved to be a stumbling block for much that we have tried to do in recent seasons, and with Dusan Vlahovic is has become even more apparent of what we are lacking, and Jorginho is the type of player who could bring it all together.

He would control the game from the base of the midfield and dictate exactly how the game should be played, and I definitely condone such a move.

Is Jorginho amongst the best central midfielders in the world?

Patrick