Juventus endured a disappointing campaign in the previous edition of the UEFA Champions League, failing to progress beyond the group stage under the management of Max Allegri.

Despite being regarded as the preeminent club in Italy, Juventus faltered in the Champions League, delivering performances that fell short of expectations.

Due to their underwhelming performance, Juventus finds themselves excluded from participation in this season’s Champions League. However, insights into the financial aspects of Italian clubs’ endeavours in the competition last season have come to light.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Inter Milan emerged as the top earners among Italian clubs, amassing 101 million euros in revenue attributed to their progression to the final of the tournament.

AC Milan secured the second-highest earnings, accruing 85 million euros, while Napoli followed closely behind with 77 million euros in revenue. In contrast, Juventus recorded comparatively modest financial returns, netting 56 million euros from their participation in the Champions League last season.

Juve FC Says

Last season was not the best campaign for us in the Champions League, and we struggled.

Our absence from the competition this term has helped our development, and we expect the boys to perform much better when they return to the competition in the next campaign.

We will have a much stronger squad, and most of our current players will have matured into players who enjoy playing and performing well on Champions League nights.