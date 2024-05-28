It is well documented that Juventus had a terrible season in 2023/2024, and more details have emerged from their campaign.

Max Allegri failed to lead them to the Serie A title again, with the team settling for just the Italian Cup.

It was another season that divided Juventus’ fans. Some believed their team was not good enough to do more, while others argued that it could have achieved more with a better manager.

Juve has some of the finest players in the league and, perhaps even more importantly, they pay some of the highest wages in Serie A.

Have they gotten value for the huge wages their players and coaches command? At least not for this season, as a report on Calciomercato reveals how much a point cost Juve in this campaign.

The report reveals that the Bianconeri wage bill is 125.95 million euros per season, and they collected just 71 points, which means they paid 1.77 million euros per point.

This is by far the worst value for money in the league, with AS Roma the second worst after spending 1.7 million euros per point.

Juve FC Says

This figure shows money is not a guarantee of success, and we probably did some things wrong when negotiating the contracts of most of our players.