Juventus are no longer in a hurry to land West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodriguez, who is reportedly eager to make the move to Turin.

The Serie A giants could decide to enhance Luciano Spalletti’s squad this January, even though the bulk of their transfer plans will have to wait until the summer.

The management considers the January window an opportunity to add some much-needed depth to the squad, but only if they can find the right profiles.

Juventus searching the market for midfield solutions

Since the start of the season, the midfield has been identified as the club’s poorest department in terms of numbers.

Manuel Locatelli and Khephren Thuram have been the main options, whether under Igor Tudor’s guidance or with his successor, Spalletti. But with Teun Koopmeiners and Weston McKennie shifted all over the pitch, Fabio Miretti has at times been the only option off the bench.

Therefore, many observers expect Juventus to recruit a new midfielder this month, and Rodriguez has been identified as the most plausible solution.

Guido Rodriguez (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old has been relegated to the bench under the orders of West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo. And with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Argentine could be available on a cut-price deal.

Why Juventus are taking their time with Guido Rodriguez

According to Tuttosport, Rodriguez is eager to seal a tranfer to Juventus, but the Italian giants have decided to bide their time.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, new Juventus sporting director Marco Ottolini would like to calmly assess every possible move before deciding to proceed.

The source describes the former Genoa director as a calm and collected operator who knows how and when to take action.

Therefore, Ottolini might feel that the market could offer Juventus more exciting solutions in the coming weeks, so he wouldn’t want to hastily play his hand on Rodriguez.