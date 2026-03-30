Juventus have the means to overtake Inter in the race for coveted Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic.

On Tuesday, the Bosnian international will be looking to help his nation claim a historic spot in the World Cup at Italy’s expense, as the two sides clash heads in the final of the playoffs.

The 23-year-old is all too familiar with the Azzurri stars, as he’s been developing his skills in Italy over the past five years.

Inter keen to buy Tarik Muharemovic from Sassuolo

Muharemovic started his career in Austria before making the move from Wolfsberger to Juventus in October 2021.

The centre-back established himself as one of the protagonists at Juventus Next Gen before leaving the club in 2024.

The Bosnian signed for Sassuolo on an initial loan with an obligation to buy that was triggered by the Emilians’ promotion to Serie A in 2025.

The defender’s transfer cost the Neroverdi €5 million, while Juventus maintain a 50% sell-on fee on a future resale.

As IlBianconero explains, this clause could be the key to usurping Inter in the race for the rising defender.

The Nerazzurri have identified Muharemovic as one of their main candidates to revamp their backline next summer, as they expect to part ways with the ageing Francesco Acerbi and Stefan de Vrij.

Will Juventus enter the race for Muharemovic

Thanks to their comprehensive sell-on fee, Juventus can either watch on as Inter buy Muharemovic from Sassuolo and collect 50% of the transfer fee, or jump on the opportunity to hand their arch-rivals a blow on the market.

This clause gives the Old Lady a major advantage should they decide to enter the race, as they can sign the player on a 50% discount.

Juventus and Inter have been involved in direct duels over several defenders in recent years, with the Bianconeri emerging as the winners. But while snatching Gleison Bremer from under the Nerazzurri’s noses was a brilliant coup, Tiago Djalo and Juan Cabal turned out to be less successful operations.