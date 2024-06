The Bianconeri have been following him for several months as they look to improve their squad further this summer.

Juve has been busy working on a deal for their next manager, but that has not stopped them from scouting players they believe will enhance their team.

One area they want to strengthen is their midfield, and several players have been added to their shopping list.

Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners has been named their most important midfield target. However, Juve has other players they are interested in for that position.

Merino is on their list, and a report on Tuttojuve has revealed that they now have a significant advantage in the race.

Sociedad is struggling to secure him on a new deal, and he could become a free agent in 2025.

They are now prepared to sell him for around 25 million euros. Barcelona’s financial problems will likely prevent them from signing him, making Juve the favourites now.