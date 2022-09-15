Juventus has been handed a major fitness boost after Wojciech Szczesny returned to training today.

The Pole has battled injury at this start of the season, and he has missed their last five matches.

In his absence, Juve has struggled to keep clean sheets or win matches, and they have been eager to have him back.

The club has now announced that he trained with the group today, a major positive as they look to get back to form in the league and Champions League.

A club statement about his return to fitness reads via Football Italia:

“With a Serie A fixture on Sunday, the Bianconeri must leave their midweek defeat behind them and think ahead to the match against Monza.

“The players regrouped at Continassa this morning. As standard, the focus was on recovery for those that played last night. The rest of the squad worked on building play in the opposition half and shooting, technical focus for each position, and a practice match to close. Wojciech Szczesny participated in the training session.

“Tomorrow the players return to the JTC for another morning training session.”

Juve FC Says

Szczesny is one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and we have missed him in the last few weeks.

The former Arsenal man’s return will be welcomed with joy by his teammates, who know how important he is to the team.

Hopefully, he would remain fit for the rest of the season and help the team achieve its goals.