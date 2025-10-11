Juventus have received an early boost ahead of their upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid. The Bianconeri will travel to the Santiago Bernabéu hoping to maintain their strong start to the season, and recent developments suggest that Real Madrid may be without one of their most influential players for the fixture.

Mbappé Injury Concern Ahead of Juventus Clash

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé suffered an injury while representing France in their match against Azerbaijan last night. The French captain, who has been in exceptional form this season, found the net once again to extend his impressive scoring run for both club and country. However, he was forced to leave the pitch after sustaining an injury that has raised concerns about his availability for the forthcoming Champions League encounter.

Although the precise extent of the injury has yet to be confirmed, early indications suggest that the setback could rule Mbappé out for several matches, including the meeting with Juventus. According to Calciomercato, the recovery period may be long enough to prevent him from featuring in that crucial game.

A Timely Boost for Juventus

For Juventus, the potential absence of Mbappé represents a significant advantage. The French forward has been one of the most dangerous and consistent goal-scorers in world football, posing a constant threat to any defence he faces. His combination of pace, movement, and clinical finishing makes him exceptionally difficult to contain, and his absence would undoubtedly reduce Real Madrid’s attacking power.

Juventus, who remain unbeaten this season, will still face a formidable challenge in Madrid. However, knowing that one of the world’s most in-form strikers might miss the match will provide them with added confidence as they prepare for the trip.

While both clubs await official confirmation regarding the extent of Mbappé’s injury, Juventus supporters will quietly view the news as a positive development. The fixture promises to be one of the highlights of the Champions League league stage, and the possibility of facing Real Madrid without their star forward gives the men in black and white a timely psychological lift ahead of the encounter.