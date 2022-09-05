Juventus has been handed an injury boost ahead of their Champions League match against PSG this week.

Injuries have plagued them in this campaign with several of their main men missing matches because of different fitness problems.

Juve had concerns over the fitness of Angel di Maria and Adrien Rabiot ahead of the game against the Parisians.

However, a new report on Football Italia reveals that both of them trained with their teammates today.

This is a major boost to the Bianconeri, which means they could field both players against their former club.

The report also reveals Paul Pogba partially trained on the grass today, which is a clear sign the midfielder is very close to returning to full fitness.

Juve FC Says

The game against PSG is not a must-win, but it would make sense if we can get a result from the fixture.

Benfica and Maccabi Haifa are winnable games on paper, but we must treat every opponent with respect and try to win all the games we play.

Hopefully, we can field a strong team in that game and get our group stage campaign started in the best possible manner.

We are also eager to see Pogba in a competitive black and white jersey again, and this suggests it won’t take too long now again.