Albert Gudmundsson is a player on Juventus’ radar for a summer signing, despite the possibility that he could have left Genoa in the last transfer window. While Juventus opted to wait until the summer to pursue his signature, Fiorentina was actively seeking to acquire him in January.

Negotiations between La Viola and Genoa persisted until the final hours of the transfer window, but an agreement could not be reached between the two clubs. Consequently, Gudmundsson remained at Genoa, providing Juventus with another opportunity to pursue him in the summer.

The 26-year-old has addressed the January transfer saga, expressing satisfaction with his decision to stay at Genoa.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The last days of the winter transfer window were a bit unusual, but I’m happy to have stayed at Genoa. I feel like I can achieve the seasonal goals I set for myself here.”

Juve FC Says

Albert Gudmundsson will be a fine addition to our group in the summer, and we are delighted that he did not join another club in the last transfer window.

Hopefully, we will have the funds to meet Genoa’s asking price in the summer to complete the transfer on time.