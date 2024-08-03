Juventus have been given a favourable start to the new Serie A season, with their first match being a home game against recently promoted Como.

It is the start of a new era for the Italian giants as Thiago Motta is now the manager. He was appointed in June 2024 and has the hard task of getting Juventus back to battling for the league title.

Massimiliano Allegri was manager last season. The club finished 3rd and also won a cup, but this was not enough as he was sacked 2 days after lifting this trophy.

This highlights the pressure new manager Motta is under, and he will be expected to be battling for the Serie A title.

Juventus have gone from dominating Serie A to not being able to win the league title in the last 4 seasons. Yet they are still seen as one of the favourites to win the league, with Inter Milan the leading contender for the Scudetto.

Motta was hired due to the massively successful season he had with Bologna in 2023/24, which saw him lead the club to 5th in Serie A, meaning they qualified for the Champions League.

Juventus have been handed a favourable fixture to start their season, with them playing Como, who are managed by Cesc Fabregas, and Motta needs a statement win to show that Juventus will be challenging near the top next season.

It is the first time that Como will be in Serie A for 21 years, and they would have probably preferred to have an easier fixture to start their campaign. Using odds to convert into probabilities tells us a £10 bet would win just £3.20 for a Juve win, compared to £100 for Como to produce an upset.

Despite this, Juventus must avoid complacency as Como have added some top experience and quality to their squad. They have long-time Serie A stars like Patrick Cutrone and Andrea Belotti, whilst Pepe Reina adds some top veteran experience and Raphael Varane provides a winning mentality.



Juventus have some top players at their club which includes Dusan Vlahovic, and they will need to win their first game of the season in order to show other title challengers that they will be back to their best.