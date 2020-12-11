Juventus hands out a new deal to talented under23 player

Luca Coccolo has been handed a new deal until 2023 by Juventus after his fine performances for the club’s under23.

The young defender is one of the leading lights in the Juve youth team setup and he has been tipped to make a breakthrough into the club’s senior team.

He has been an important player for the second-string team this season after playing 14 games for them, most of which have been with the captain’s armband.

The club took to Twitter to announce that he has agreed to extend his stay with them until 2023.

Coccolo must now realise that he stands a chance of making it into the club’s senior team after seeing Andrea Pirlo hand first-team chances to some of his teammates.

Pirlo has helped the Bianconeri shift from signing older and more experienced players from around Europe to signing younger talent recently.

This approach also means that the club will now look at their production line more often to give chances to the best young players.

22-year-old Coccolo will hope that sooner rather than later, Pirlo will consider him good enough to start playing for their first team.