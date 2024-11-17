Juventus will reportedly try to secure an agreement with Manchester United for their wantaway striker Johsua Zirkzee, but the situation also depends on Dusan Vlahovic’s future.

The Dutchman was one of the main protagonists in Bologna’s historic qualification to the Champions League last season. But while Thiago Motta would have loved to reunite with his pupil in Turin, the 23-year-old ended up sealing a move to Old Trafford.

However, the former Bayern Munich man has been enduring a torrid time since landing on the English shores. He has only managed to score a single goal since the start of the season, and has lost his starting berth.

Naturally, Zirzkzee will be hoping for a fresh start under the guidance of his new boss Ruben Amorim. But if his situation doesn’t improve with the Portuguese tactician in charge, he will be seeking a swift exit in January, reports La Repubblica (via Calciomercato).

As the source explains, the pressure at Man United is becoming “unbearable” for the Netherlands international. Aside from his poor goalscoring stats, he has also been criticized by the fans and the media for his physical condition, with some labeling him as overweight.

Nevertheless, Juventus and Motta would welcome Zirzkzee with open arms. The Italo-Brazilian coach still considers the former Bologna man as the ideal striker for his tactical system. The Dutchman isn’t a conventional centre-back, but an attacker willing to drop deep and help in the buildup.

It could be said that the struggling Man United star is quite the opposite of Vlahovic who is an out-and-out striker. The Serbian himself admitted as much in a new interview, hinting he’s more comfortable playing for his national team than Juventus.

As the source explains, Juventus are currently working on extending the contract of the former Fiorentina man which expires in June 2026. But if the two parties fail to reach an agreement soon, the management will be looking to sell him in the summer.

In this case, the Old Lady would be even more adamant about signing Zirkzee. The Italians do not possess the financial means to buy him outright in January, but could try to negotiate a loan deal that includes a buy clause at the end of the season.