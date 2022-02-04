Juventus happy with midfielder who keeps on scoring

Weston McKennie started this season struggling for form under Max Allegri, as the American adjusted to life under yet another Juventus manager.

He had been an important part of the club last season under Andrea Pirlo, but he could have been sold in the early part of this season.

The USA international has since turned the situation around and he has added goals to his game.

He scored in his latest game for the United States national team against Honduras.

That goal means he has already found the back of the net 3 times this year, a run that makes him another goal outlet for his club and country.

Tuttojuve says his fine goal-scoring form is making Juve smile as they now have another goal-scorer in Allegri’s squad.

Juve FC Says

Goals were our problem in the first half of this season and we need to get it sorted in this half.

Adding Dusan Vlahovic to the squad is a great way to achieve that, but an overreliance on the former Fiorentina man could be a problem.

He would naturally be under pressure to deliver in matches and his teammates will need to help him.

If we can get goals from others, he would take his time and hit top form with less pressure.