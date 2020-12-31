Juventus happy with these two loan stars and are looking to sign them permanently

In their bid to give Andrea Pirlo the players that he wants as he started his reign as the manager of Juventus, the Bianconeri secured the signing of Weston McKennie and Alvaro Morata on loan deals.

Morata’s loan cost them 10m euros and they can make the transfer permanent for 45m euros.

McKennie’s loan deal can also be made permanent for 18.5m euros and Calciomercato reckons that both players have earned the right to be signed on a permanent basis.

Morata has been reliable in front of goal while McKennie has been one of the best midfielders at the club this season.

The report says that making their move permanent will cost Juve a good amount of money, but the club has seen enough of them to know that it will be worth the investment.

For Morata, they don’t have to pay all the 45m euros in one go, they can pay Atletico Madrid another 10m euros to keep him with them for yet another season.

The form that Morata is in currently makes him one of the best attackers in Europe and any team would jump at the chance of signing him.

Premier League teams were also linked with a move for McKennie before he joined the Bianconeri, and they would not want to lose him to any of them.