Juventus has 30 days to appeal the FIGC ruling

Juventus has just been handed a 15-point deduction after they found Max Allegri’s men guilty of financial irregularities.

Authorities believe the black and whites cooked their books in the last few terms to deceive investors and fans about the full extent of their financial struggles.

Juve will now look to appeal the decision, with some of the immediate past employees also handed bans from football activity.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that the Bianconeri now have 30 days to appeal the decision and prove they have done nothing wrong.

Juve FC Says

This ban is the last thing we need and the club’s new board has been handed their first big task.

Considering the organization has maintained its innocence in the case, we expect to win when the leaders appeal the decision.

However, this verdict does not look good on us and becomes the latest scandal to rock the club as we try to get back to the top of Italian football.

Fans have been treated to wins on the pitch for much of the last few months and it will be very sad if we truly lose 15 points, considering how hard the boys have worked to earn those points.