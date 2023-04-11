Juventus has a big Arthur problem to solve this summer

Arthur Melo has played less than 40 minutes of football for Liverpool this season and will return to Juventus after his unsuccessful loan spell in England.

Max Allegri does not have him in his plans at the club and Arthur hardly played before he moved to Liverpool.

Football Italia claims the Brazilian will return to Turin, but he is not wanted there and now Juve must find a new club to accommodate him before his deal expires in 2024.

Unless the black and whites find a new home for him, they will pay the Brazilian’s wages next season, which is not something they intend to do.

The black and whites could also terminate his contract, but the midfielder is likely to demand his full wages to be paid before he leaves.

This has put Juve in a very tough position and it will be interesting to see if they will find a solution to the midfielder’s problem.

Juve FC Says

Signing Arthur will remain one of the worst decisions made by the Andrea Agnelli-led board, but it seems the Bianconeri are not even learning because we also just added Paul Pogba to our group, even though everyone knew he was an injury-prone player.