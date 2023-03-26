Juventus has a big Arthur problem to solve

Juventus were happy to send Arthur Melo on loan to Liverpool in the summer after the Reds made a surprise move to add him to their squad.

The agreement contained an option to make the move permanent, which is Juve’s goal, but it does not seem remotely possible that Arthur will stay in England.

He has been injured since last year and hasn’t started a game for the Reds, with the injury problems that have plagued him to Juve accompanying him to England.

This means the Reds will not confirm the Brazilian and Juve must make a plan to get him back.

A report on Football Italia reveals his struggle at Liverpool is a big problem for the Bianconeri at the moment.

It claims the black and whites must find a new home for Arthur in the summer and their worry is that they cannot find a club that would pay good money for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been a terrible signing and it is shocking because he moved to Turin as one of the finest midfielders in the world.

However, there is a better time for us to wonder what could have been. We must focus on a solution; it could be best to mutually terminate his contract.