Juventus recently initiated contact with Federico Chiesa’s agent to discuss a new contract for the talented attacker.

Chiesa is steadily reaching his peak form, establishing himself as one of the top attackers in Italian football, and Juventus recognises his immense value to the team.

The club is pleased with his performance this season and aims to extend his current contract. Chiesa’s existing deal is set to expire in 2025, which has piqued the interest of several European clubs looking to acquire his services.

While Juventus is well aware of the multiple suitors pursuing Chiesa, they are determined to retain him in their squad.

However, Tuttomercatoweb reports that the two parties are currently far apart in their negotiations for a new deal. The primary sticking point is Chiesa’s salary demands, as he is seeking a higher income than the 6 million euros he currently earns at the club. Juventus, on the other hand, would prefer to secure his services with a more modest salary.

This disparity in salary expectations poses a significant challenge to the negotiation process and could potentially hinder an agreement between both parties.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is such an important player for us and we certainly do not want to lose him for any reason.

It is hard to keep such an important player without offering him a good salary, so we must make funds available to keep him.