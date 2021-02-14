Juventus has a long way to go before Champions League glory claims pundit

One trophy that has eluded Juventus for a long time now is the UEFA Champions League.

The Bianconeri have been the dominant side in Italian football for the last 10 years, but it gets boring to be just local champions every year.

They have invested in their team repeatedly to end their Champions League drought, but that hasn’t happened.

They were eliminated from the round of 16 last year by Lyon and will face FC Porto at the same stage this season.

The Bianconeri are the top team in the game, but after losing to Lyon last season, they cannot afford to underrate the Portuguese giants.

Juve is one favourite for the competition and they can go all the way.

But former Milan man, Alessandro Costacurta, doesn’t think this team is ready to end their campaign with the title.

He was speaking about Andrea Pirlo side’s chances recently and made it clear that they are not his favourites to win the European competition.

He says they still have some levelling up to do in their bid to win it and if that doesn’t happen, they will continue to underachieve.

He told Sky Sports via Calciomercato: “This is a team that has to level up otherwise it won’t reach the bottom of the Champions League. It is not my favorite, to win it it has to level up”.