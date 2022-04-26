Juventus has a poor bench reckons Italian journalist

Juventus earned a comeback 2-1 win against Sassuolo last night to solidify their place in the Serie A top-four.

That win gave them more points on the board, and it further separated them from the chasing pack below.

It has been an inconstant season for Juve even though their fans had expected more from the team when it started.

The Bianconeri have some of the best players in the world, but they have lost some to injuries, and their bench for the game against Sassuolo showed a lack of depth.

Moise Kean, Giorgio Chiellini, Dusan Vlahovic and Matthijs de Ligt all started the game as substitutes.

However, the other players on it were youngsters or fringe players and the Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan, reckons that shows how poor their options are.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juve are struggling, but have we seen the bench? You could hardly change anyone, the team is tired some players are lazy, winning was a half miracle. Besides Kean and Vlahovic, the bench was practically full of defensive players, it’s impossible to do anything else.”

Juve FC Says

Our squad is one of the best in the league and we cannot really complain about it at this stage of the season.

If we get our injured players back, we won’t need to significantly strengthen the group next season unless many top options leave the club.