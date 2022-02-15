Juventus has a replacement in mind if they offload Moise Kean in the summer

Moise Kean’s return to Juventus has hardly gone to plan and he might leave the club at the end of this season.

Juve has been in suitable form this year and that is partly because the club signed Dusan Vlahovic in the last transfer window.

The Serbian is one of the finest attackers in Europe and he has naturally moved ahead of Kean in the pecking order.

Even before he arrived, the Azzurri star struggled to play ahead of Alvaro Morata.

To play regularly, he might have to leave Turin and a new report claims that is certainly one of the current possibilities.

Calciomercato says Juve is preparing to sanction his departure in the summer and they have already lined up a replacement for him.

If the Everton loanee leaves Turin, the Bianconeri will turn their attention to Giacomo Raspadori.

The Sassuolo star is one of the exciting Italian attackers playing right now and he might do better than Kean if he moves to Juve.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, Kean has not recaptured the form he showed while he was on loan at PSG last season.

The 21-year-old still has time to be a top player for the Bianconeri. However, we are in a period where we need our players to be on their best form.

He would keep struggling to play if he cannot make an impact in the few minutes he gets.

Perhaps the club will allow him to find a new home where he can play regularly next summer.