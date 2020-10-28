Juventus has a serious defence emergency with Bonucci’s situation

Juventus risks being without Leonardo Bonucci for their Champions League game against Barcelona today and that means that they are in emergency mode at the back.

This is what Tuttosport dedicates space on their print edition today to as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

The Bianconeri will face their toughest opponents in the Champions League group stages later tonight and they will have to do that without their best men at the back.

It is already certain that Giorgio Chiellini will miss the game against the Spaniards alongside Mathijs de Ligt and Alex Sandro.

Bonucci remains one of the only players that can partner Merih Demiral at the back in tonight’s game, but as of yesterday, things don’t look so good for the Italian champions.

The report claims that he will take a late test today to determine if he can manage to play through the game since no serious injury has been detected.

However, there is the risk that while he hasn’t been seriously injured already, he might aggravate whatever the problem he is having at the moment and that is something that the club will want to avoid.

Andrea Pirlo has remained calm in all this and he has also ruled out using Weston McKennie at the back. It will be interesting to see the team selection later tonight.