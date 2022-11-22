Juventus consider Fabiano Parisi the ideal player to replace Alex Sandro and have made an effort to add him to their squad.

The youngster plays for Empoli now and has emerged as a player to keep an eye on in Serie A.

The Bianconeri are having a tough time getting good performances from Sandro and it seems this is the Brazilian’s last season in Turin.

Several names have been linked with a move to the club as his replacement, one of them is Parisi.

The 22-year-old seems to be the favourite to join them and become their long-term left-back.

A report on Il Bianconero reveals Juve’s interest is strong and they have already reached out to the Blues via phone to ask how much he will cost.

Empoli told them the defender is valued at 15m euros. Now Juve can prepare a bid to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

We need to sign players who will offer us long-term value and Parisi seems good enough to serve this club.

If we sign him in January, he will become an understudy for Sandro for the second half of the season.

However, we have to decide if he is worth buying, considering that Luca Pellegrini will return to the club after his fine loan spell in Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt.