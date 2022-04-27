Juventus has already decided on the future of striker

Moise Kean’s return to Juventus has not been as successful as the club would have wanted, and he now faces a very uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium.

The striker was on loan at PSG from Everton last season, and he thrived at the French club, which was enough reason to be positive about his return to Juve.

However, his loan spell back in Turin has been below expectations, and he could now return to England in the summer.

He scored Juventus’ winner in their last game against Sassuolo. This is the type of impact the club hoped to get when he returned, but they have been very few.

Calciomercato claims his future has already been decided. Despite his goal against the Black and Greens, they would not keep him at the club, and Juve will terminate his deal in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Kean still has the potential to become a top player in the future, and Juve would love that to be with them.

However, we need players who can deliver immediately, and Kean has not shown he can do that.

Perhaps, if he returns to Everton or joins another club, he would thrive. That is much better than keeping him in Turin, where he continues to underperform and struggles for regular game time.