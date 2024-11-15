Massimo Pavan has expressed his frustration following the devastating ACL injury to Juan Cabal, which has ruled the Colombian out for the rest of the season. The Juventus defender sustained the injury while representing his country during the ongoing international break, a period that has often proven costly for club teams due to the risk of injuries to key players.

International football is notoriously demanding, often pushing players to their physical limits. Clubs like Juventus, whose stars already endure a packed schedule across domestic and European competitions, must also contend with the additional strain of international duty. This situation has led to increasing concerns among players and clubs about the sheer volume of matches in the modern football calendar.

Pavan, speaking to Tuttojuve, highlighted the recurring issue of injuries during international breaks and urged Juventus to be vigilant about the fitness of their remaining players involved in such fixtures. He remarked:

“Juventus must keep their fingers crossed for these games, they have already paid a huge price even in this break. It is madness to think that every break there is someone who comes back in pieces or, as in Cabal’s case, doesn’t even come back anymore.”

The injury to Cabal highlights a long-standing problem for clubs: while international fixtures are a vital part of the football ecosystem, they come with a high cost for club teams, who must cope with depleted squads upon resumption of domestic play. Cabal’s absence, coupled with the earlier loss of Gleison Bremer to a long-term injury, has left Juventus facing significant defensive challenges, forcing the club to consider reinforcements in the January transfer window.

As the international break continues, Juventus can only hope to avoid further injuries to their squad. Cabal’s situation underscores the need for a broader discussion about managing player workloads to ensure their health and the sustainability of the sport.