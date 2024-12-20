Dávid Hancko seems to be the defender that Juventus is set to add to their squad during the upcoming January transfer window. The Bianconeri have already prepared a contract for the highly rated Feyenoord defender, as they look to strengthen their backline.

The Juventus defence has been hit hard by injuries this season, with Juan Cabal and Gleison Bremer both sidelined for long periods. With these injuries severely impacting the team’s defensive options, the Bianconeri have turned their focus toward signing a new defender in January to bolster their squad.

Despite the setbacks, Juventus has continued to perform well on the pitch, managing to maintain strong results. However, the need for additional defensive reinforcement is clear, and signing a new defender could be key to improving the team’s overall stability.

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Several players have been linked with a move to Juventus, but reports indicate that the club has settled on Hancko as their primary target. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri are keen on the Slovakia international and have already prepared a five-year contract offer for him, worth 2.5 million euros per season.

It remains uncertain whether Hancko will be the only defender Juventus brings in during the January window, but the club has made it clear that strengthening their defence is a top priority. Hancko’s potential move to Juventus is a significant opportunity for the player, as the Bianconeri are one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

However, before anything can be finalised, Juventus must come to terms with Feyenoord. The Dutch club will not make the move easy, and negotiations are expected to be challenging. Nonetheless, Hancko could be a valuable addition to the squad. With his wealth of experience, he is well-suited to make an impact at Juventus, providing much-needed depth and quality to their defensive ranks.