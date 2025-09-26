Liverpool is reported to be interested in signing Gleison Bremer, having monitored the Brazilian defender for some time. Bremer missed almost the entirety of last season due to injury, which prevented him from securing a move in the last transfer window. Now fully fit, he has returned to help Juventus regain stability at the back, reaffirming his role as a key member of the squad and one of its leaders.

Juventus’ Position and Valuation

The Bianconeri view Bremer as an essential part of their team, and his performances have emphasised his importance. While Juventus’ default response to enquiries is that he is not for sale, there is recognition that every player has a price. As reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the club values Bremer at 60 million euros and would consider an offer above that figure from Liverpool. This approach allows Juventus to maintain control over its key asset while remaining realistic about market interest.

Bremer’s valuation reflects both his quality and his age, suggesting that 60 million euros could represent a fair compromise should a transfer be negotiated. Juventus are keen to retain him, yet they understand that opportunities to move abroad could appeal to the player as a way of gaining new experience outside Serie A. The club’s stance balances protecting a leading figure with recognising the financial and professional realities of the transfer market.

Gleison Bremer in action against Genoa

Career Prospects and Serie A Options

If Bremer chooses to remain in Italy, few Serie A clubs would be able to meet Juventus’ valuation, meaning that any domestic move is unlikely. This adds weight to the possibility of a transfer abroad, with Liverpool emerging as a prominent option. For Bremer, the decision will involve weighing loyalty to his current club against the opportunity to challenge himself in a different league.

The situation underlines the growing recognition of Bremer’s ability and leadership qualities, both within Juventus and across European football. His presence in the squad remains vital, and Juventus’ careful management of his future highlights the delicate balance between squad stability and responding to high-profile interest.