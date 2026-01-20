Juventus are encountering difficulties in their attempt to sign Jean Philippe Mateta, with Crystal Palace delaying a decision on the offer placed before them. The French striker has been eager to complete the move, viewing Juventus as a significant opportunity to represent a top European club and further enhance his career at the highest level.

Mateta has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent performers in recent seasons and won two trophies with Palace in 2025. His experience in one of the strongest leagues in the world makes him an attractive target for Juventus, who believe they would be securing a proven and reliable forward. The player’s desire to join the Bianconeri has been clear, and he is keen to test himself in Serie A.

Palace’s hesitation and contractual position

Despite the interest, negotiations have stalled. Juventus are only in a position to offer a loan deal with a permanent transfer at the end of the season, an arrangement that has failed to convince Palace. The London club remain reluctant to sanction a departure unless a substantial fee is guaranteed, reflecting both Mateta’s importance and his contractual security.

The striker’s contract does not expire until 2027, placing Palace in a strong negotiating position. This year represents a realistic opportunity for them to secure a significant return should they decide to sell, yet they appear content to retain him unless their valuation is met. As talks drag on, Juventus face the prospect of missing out on a player they consider well-suited to their ambitions.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alternative targets emerge in Turin

If Palace continue to reject the advances, Juventus are prepared to redirect its attention. According to Tuttojuve, Youssef En Nesyri has emerged as the leading alternative should the Mateta pursuit collapse. The Morocco international has been performing well at Fenerbahce, and Juventus believe he could adapt successfully to their system and provide the cutting edge they require.

The situation leaves Juventus at a crossroads. Securing Mateta would bring experience, pedigree and immediate impact, but only if Palace soften their stance. Otherwise, the club must act decisively elsewhere to avoid being left short in attack for the remainder of the campaign.

For now, patience and persistence define their approach. The Bianconeri remain hopeful that a compromise can be found, yet they are also realistic about the need to move quickly in a competitive market. Whether Mateta ultimately arrives or another striker is recruited, the coming weeks will prove crucial in shaping Juventus’s prospects for the rest of the season.