Juventus has an attacking dilemma ahead of Lazio match

Juventus needs all the firepower they can get ahead of their match against Lazio this weekend.

The goal-shy Bianconeri has arguably the best squad in Serie A. However, they are not scoring enough goals.

Ahead of the Lazio game, Tuttomercatoweb reports Juve is still struggling to pick an attacking combination to use for the match against the Biancocelesti.

The report maintains that Paulo Dybala could still miss the game after suffering an injury on international duty.

Federico Chiesa is nailed on to start for the Bianconeri, but his other strike partner is still in doubt.

Max Allegri is yet to decide who he would field between Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean.

Both strikers aren’t doing so well in front of goal and Kean has just returned from an injury layoff.

Morata scored Spain’s only goal in their 1-0 win over Sweden, which confirmed their qualification for next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

It was a huge goal and Juve will need him to score a similar one in this weekend’s fixture.

Kean missed out on the last international window through injury and Italy struggled for goals.

He would hope to be back among the goals at Juve so that he can earn a place in the national team squad at the next opportunity.