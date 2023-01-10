Juventus has an option to extend Sandro’s contract but he is not in their plans

Alex Sandro is in the final season of his current Juventus deal and the Brazilian seems on his way out of the Allianz Stadium at the end of this term.

He has been their first choice for a long time, but this might be his last season in black and white as Juve change their system.

Juventus has not opened talks over an extension with the Brazilian, but they retain an option to extend his deal by another season if he meets certain requirements.

A report on Calciomercato reveals the Bianconeri are unlikely to take that option and gives a reason why the full-back is likely leaving.

The report claims the Bianconeri are set to go with three at the back and wingbacks in the long-term, so the 31-year-old does not feature in their plans.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has had great games in black and white, but the full-back is clearly struggling at the moment, even though he started for Brazil at the World Cup.

Getting rid of the former Porto man and replacing him with a much better talent is the ideal step to take. Still, we need him to be in his best form for the rest of this season as we look to end it successfully before a replacement moves to the Allianz Stadium.