Juventus has been monitoring Max Allegri’s heir

Juventus brought Max Allegri back to the club after the experiment with a much younger and forward-thinking Andrea Pirlo didn’t work out.

The returning boss had made the Bianconeri a dominant side in his first spell, winning 5 consecutive league titles and reaching the final of the Champions League on two occasions.

Although the likes of Maurizio Sarri and Pirlo got just a single season on the Juve bench, Allegri is likely to stay for much longer, especially if he can finish this season inside the top four.

While the club hopes he succeeds at the helm, it has also started making plans to replace him.

The Italian journalist, Ilario Di Giovambattista reveals this in a recent interview and claims they have been monitoring Sassuolo’s Alessio Dionisi.

He said via Calciomercato.it: “Juventus has a sector that follows the coaches and has been following Dionisi for 2/3 years”. After having done very well with Empoli, he is also confirming his qualities on the Sassuolo bench: this year his Neroverdi have managed to win away from Inter, Milan and Juventus.

“While Allegri tries to find the place to turn the season, the Bianconeri continue to monitor Dionisi: he could be the coach who inherits the bench from the Livorno player.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri might get another five more seasons on the Juventus bench, but he would not be the club’s manager forever.

Because of this, the club is smart in ensuring they have someone who can replace him.

Dionisi is an exciting manager and the way his Black and Greens team play is a delight to watch.

At Juve, he would be in charge of some fine young talents and that should help him implement his style of play at the club.