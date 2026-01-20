Sunderland’s Simon Adingra has emerged as a player of growing interest to Juventus, with Real Madrid also monitoring the Ivorian winger as his reputation continues to rise in the Premier League. He joined the newly promoted side from Brighton at the start of the season and has quickly established himself as a key figure, contributing significantly as Sunderland overperforms expectations in their return to the top flight. His consistent displays have drawn attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs, highlighting how rapidly his status has changed.

Rising profile in England and abroad

Adingra’s form at club level has been complemented by impressive performances for the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament that further enhanced his standing on the international stage. Those displays have played a major role in attracting the interest of Juventus and several other sides, all keen to assess whether he could succeed at a higher level. The winger’s pace, directness and composure in decisive moments have made him one of the standout performers in Sunderland’s squad.

The Bianconeri are expected to continue reshaping their team at the end of the season, with new signings planned as part of a broader rebuilding process. While a move for Adingra during the current window appears unlikely, his name is now firmly among those being monitored as Juventus prepare their long term recruitment strategy.

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Competition and future expectations

According to Tuttojuve, Adingra has become one of the players under close observation in Turin, although any potential deal would be complicated by strong competition. Real Madrid is also following his progress, making any approach more challenging and potentially more expensive. Such interest from elite clubs reflects the level he has reached and serves as a powerful endorsement of his development.

Sunderland, meanwhile, remains ambitious and invested heavily in the summer, suggesting they may be reluctant to part with one of their most influential players. Should Juventus decide to pursue him seriously, they may be required to offer a premium fee to test the club’s resolve. For Adingra, continued improvement is essential. Sustaining or enhancing his current level will be vital if he is to maintain the attention of Juventus and other suitors through to the end of the campaign.

As the season progresses, his performances will be scrutinised closely. Interest alone does not guarantee a move, yet the trajectory of his career suggests that further opportunities are likely to arise. For now, his focus remains on consistency and growth, with the possibility of a major transfer serving as both motivation and reward for a remarkable season so far.