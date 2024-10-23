After winning their first two Champions League matches, Juventus seemed poised to be strong contenders for a top-eight finish in the group stage. The Bianconeri showcased their potential to secure victories against European clubs, leading many to consider them among the favourites to advance.

However, their latest outing against Stuttgart exposed some vulnerabilities. Even though their previous win over a ten-man Lazio had raised a few eyebrows due to the team’s struggles, fans still anticipated a victory over the Germans. Yet, Stuttgart had other plans, delivering a dominant performance that continually threatened Juve’s defence. It could have been an even more painful night if not for Mattia Perin’s heroics in goal, as he made crucial saves to keep the scoreline to just 1-0.

Juventus found themselves ball-watching on several occasions, unable to match Stuttgart’s intensity and movement. The result left pundits questioning the Italian side’s true ability to compete at the highest level. Journalist Giovanni Capuano was particularly critical of the team’s display, suggesting that their hopes of finishing among the top eight in the league stage is now uncertain. He stated, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, “A well-deserved defeat, well beyond the final result. Juventus dominated from start to finish by Stuttgart and hanging on Perin’s miracles. Thiago Motta’s changes this time make the team worse. The race for the top 8 places in the Champions League standings has been compromised.”

Capuano’s assessment highlighted the stark contrast between Juve’s earlier form and the lethargic showing against Stuttgart. While the defeat was not terminal for their Champions League ambitions, it served as a wake-up call. To reignite their campaign, Juventus must quickly regroup and improve, starting with the crucial away fixture against Lille. A win there is essential if they hope to keep their top-eight aspirations alive.