Juventus had been tracking Nicolo Zaniolo for some time, but it appears they have now cooled their interest in acquiring his signature.

The Italian international is currently on loan at Aston Villa from Galatasaray for the season. Despite his stint abroad, Zaniolo has expressed his desire to return to Serie A, where he previously played for AS Roma.

Zaniolo’s family remains in Italy, and the attacker aims to be closer to them by returning to Serie A.

Many anticipated his return to the Italian top flight when he moved to Turkey, with Juventus being a rumoured destination.

However, it seems unlikely that Zaniolo will end up at Juventus. According to a report on Tuttojuve, the Bianconeri are no longer pursuing him, with serious interest coming from AC Milan and Fiorentina instead.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo remains a fine Italian talent and he needs to return to Serie A and get a run of games as soon as next season.

He is not playing enough games at Villa, which does not make him desirable, but if he returns to Serie A and does well, we could reignite our interest in his signature.