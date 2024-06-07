Juventus’ summer plans are gradually taking shape as the Bianconeri work on improving their squad with several new players.

The men in black and white are restructuring their team, and achieving their goals requires some sacrifice.

Juve has several players on their shopping list, but their funds are limited, which means they have to sell before they can buy.

Some players are clearly untouchable at the club, and the Bianconeri are not expected to consider offers for them.

However, some deadwood must leave even though they will not command a good fee when they depart.

Juve also sent out some youngsters on loan last season, and most of them did well in their temporary homes.

This should earn them more trust and game time at the Allianz Stadium. However, Juve is now looking to sell two highly-rated youngsters.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri have decided to sacrifice Matias Soulé and Dean Huijsen.

Both youngsters did well while on loan at Frosinone and AS Roma last season, and Juve wants to take advantage of that to cash in on them for good fees.

Juve FC Says

In an ideal situation, we will keep Soule and Huijsen, but they represent our best chance to earn money, so we should sacrifice them.