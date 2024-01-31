Juventus has secured the signing of Francisco Barido for their youth team, depositing the contract of the Argentine youngster.

Born in 2008, Barido has rapidly risen through the ranks as one of the most promising teenagers in South America, showcasing his talents at Boca Juniors.

Juventus has been proactive in promoting several young talents to their first team in recent months and is committed to maintaining a strong pipeline of promising players in their youth ranks.

Recent reports had linked Juventus with a move for Barido, who is already a youth international for Argentina. After closely monitoring his progress, the club is convinced of his potential and has successfully secured his services for their youth team.

According to Il Bianconero, Barido is already in Turin, and Juventus has completed the necessary paperwork by depositing his contract with Serie A. He is expected to feature for the U17 and U19 sides as he endeavours to make his way into the first team in the future.

Juve FC Says

Barido has been one of the finest youth players in Argentina, and everyone knows they are one of the exporters of the best football talents in the world.

He will work hard to be promoted to the senior team like Kenan Yildiz, Samuel Iling-Junior and Fabio Miretti.

His move demonstrates that we are serious about strengthening the youth team as we draw more talents from it.