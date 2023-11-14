Juventus boasts one of the most dedicated fan bases in Italian football, and their support is considered crucial to the team’s success both on and off the field.

Despite having one of the largest stadiums in the country, filling it can be a challenge, but the Bianconeri have consistently drawn strong attendance.

According to a new report from Calciomercato, Juventus has the fourth-highest average home attendance in Serie A this season. Surprisingly, Genoa leads the chart with an average crowd attendance of 97.28%, followed by Inter Milan at 96.64%, and AC Milan at 95.58%. Juventus secures the fourth spot with an average attendance of 95.02%, showcasing the continued strong support from their fans at home matches.

Juve FC Says

We have some of the best fans in the league and should be topping this table.

However, the club has been turbulent in recent seasons, which may have made some fans stop coming to watch them play.

As the team begins to do better and challenge for trophies, we expect more supporters to return to the stands eventually.