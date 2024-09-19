Juventus faces their first major test of the season when Napoli visits this weekend.

The Old Lady has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, though most fans would agree this is partly because they have yet to face a top-tier opponent, despite already securing a Champions League victory.

Juve has maintained a high standard, even with many new signings, but they could be without a key player ahead of the Napoli clash.

Federico Gatti, who has impressed Thiago Motta and started regularly this season, even captaining the side, may miss the game due to a fitness concern.

Gatti’s form has kept Danilo on the bench, but a potential injury could rule him out. According to Calciomercato, Gatti experienced minor discomfort during the match against PSV, leading to his substitution. As a result, Juve may be without him for the Napoli game.

Motta, known for insisting on fielding only fully fit players, will ensure that Gatti does not play unless he is 100% ready to help the team.

Juve FC Says

We have had a fine start to the season and must not spoil it by fielding an unfit player.