Morata
Transfer News

Juventus has just hours to decide on Morata’s future

June 15, 2022 - 9:30 am

Juventus seems to have given up on keeping Alvaro Morata as the clock ticks towards the end of the clause to sign him permanently.

The striker has spent the last two seasons at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Atletico de Madrid.

The Spanish side and Juve agreed to a 35m euros fee if the Bianconeri wants to keep him for another season.

For weeks now, they have been trying to negotiate down that fee, but Atleti is having none of it.

Journalist Giovanni Albanese, as reported by Football Italia, claims Juve remains reluctant to pay Atleti’s demands and now that clause expires today.

This means Juve might not meet the time and the striker will be forced to stay in Madrid while his parent club finds a solution to his future.

Juve FC Says

Morata did well for us as a team player and he is an individual that Max Allegri seems to enjoy working with.

Keeping him in our squad will help us to continue building from the positives of last season.

However, losing the former Real Madrid man will force us to make some new attacking signings in this transfer window.

It would be interesting to see if Juve will still negotiate his return after the clause has expired.

