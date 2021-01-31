Juventus has kept four consecutive clean sheets, it shows Chiellini’s importance

Giorgio Chiellini is one of the oldest members of the current Juventus team, yet he is arguably their most reliable defender.

Calciomercato has just revealed his impact on the team’s current run of form, and it is positively surprising.

The fitness issues he has had this season have seen suggestions fly around that he is probably in his final campaign at the club, but the centre back has continued to give reasons why he should be given another contract.

He has missed games for the Bianconeri as Andrea Pirlo looks to manage his minutes, but no one has managed to replace him.

In his absence, the club has struggled to find good form at the back, and in his last four appearances, he proved why he is one of the most important players they have.

Juventus has kept four consecutive clean sheets after their 2-0 win over Sampdoria, and Chiellini has featured in all but one of those matches.

He was rested in the Coppa Italia match against SPAL, but returned for the win against I Blucerchiati.

The report highlights that the defender used his experience to good effect even as Juventus lost to Inter Milan, and named him as the best partner for Leonardo Bonucci.

While Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral have done well when they have played, Chiellini is unmistakably the defender that has made the most positive impact at the club recently.