Juventus has lost their first right of refusal for Serie A talent

Juventus could miss out on signing the Sassuolo talent, Hamed Junior Traorè, as he attracts attention from other clubs.

The 22-year-old is one of many exciting players on their books at the moment, and he has been putting in some eye-catching performances.

He could leave the Black and Greens by the end of this season, and Juve has lost an important advantage.

Football Italia claims they had a first right of refusal on his signature, but they didn’t trigger it last summer, and it expired.

They have become very interested in a move for him now, but Napoli and Premier League clubs also have an eye on him.

The Partenopei have a serious interest in his signature, and they could meet Sassuolo in the next few weeks to work out a deal.

Juve FC Says

Traore has been in top form in this campaign, and his age means he fits the type of players we have been signing recently.

It would be great to add him to our squad in the summer, but we have to be prepared to beat other competitors now.

Because many clubs want to sign him, Sassuolo will want to get the highest amount of money from his sale.