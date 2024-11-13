Juventus and Paul Pogba are reportedly in negotiations regarding a potential contract termination, with the club unwilling to grant the French midfielder another chance to prove his fitness and form. Despite Pogba’s public appeals for an opportunity to contribute, Juventus is firmly set on parting ways with the player, according to Tuttojuve. The club reportedly aims to end the contract without offering a severance package, which may lead to a standoff if Pogba insists on playing time or a financial settlement.

Since returning to Juventus, Pogba has faced consistent injury challenges that have prevented him from significantly impacting the pitch. Even at the start of Thiago Motta’s managerial tenure, the French international was not factored into the manager’s core plans, and recent reports indicate that this stance has not changed. Despite Pogba’s insistence on his commitment to Juventus—stating that he only wishes to play for the “Black and Whites”—the club appears resolute in its decision to move forward without him.

The current discussions reportedly carry a sense of urgency and tension, given that Pogba is requesting either a path back into the squad or a financial package upon departure. If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, the situation could escalate to a legal dispute, which would further complicate the resolution process.

Juventus is particularly aware of the financial burden posed by Pogba’s wages, especially given that he was paid for a full season despite struggling to make consistent appearances. From the club’s perspective, an amicable termination may be the most practical solution as they look to streamline the squad under Motta’s leadership. Fans and club observers will now wait to see whether Juventus and Pogba can arrive at a mutually agreeable outcome in the weeks to come.