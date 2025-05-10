Juventus dropped two crucial points in the race for a top-four finish in Serie A after conceding a late equaliser against Lazio in a match that was expected to define the fortunes of both sides in the run-in.

A Costly Missed Opportunity

With several clubs vying for the coveted fourth spot in the league, every point is vital at this stage of the season. Juventus and Lazio, both firmly in the hunt, came head to head in a highly anticipated fixture that neither team could afford to lose. The match, played at Lazio’s home ground, was intense and evenly balanced throughout, with Juventus appearing poised to claim all three points.

The Bianconeri, however, saw their advantage slip away in the final moments, as Lazio scored a dramatic late goal. This came after Juventus were reduced to ten men due to a red card, leaving them vulnerable during the closing stages of the match. The result not only denied them the victory but also potentially handed AS Roma a significant advantage in the top-four race.

If Roma win their next fixture on Monday, they will move above Juventus in the standings, making the dropped points even more painful for Igor Tudor’s men.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Expert Criticism and the Way Forward

Commenting on the outcome, football journalist Paolo Condò expressed disappointment with Juventus’s inability to see the game through. He highlighted critical errors in judgment by individual players, particularly Pierre Kalulu, whose red card played a key role in shifting the momentum of the match. Condò said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I am negatively surprised by Kalulu’s naivety which comes shortly after Yildiz’s, inexplicable at this level. I believe that Juventus tonight effectively missed a golden opportunity and left Roma two fundamental points for the race for fourth place.”

Juventus will now have to regroup quickly and ensure they take maximum points from their remaining matches to stay in contention for a Champions League spot. Every game is a must-win from here on out, and the players will need to show greater discipline and focus if they are to avoid similar slip-ups in the future.