Juventus has no plans to change their management team this summer

When Juventus brought Max Allegri back to the club in the summer, fans expected the team to do better than in the last two seasons.

The gaffer had won five consecutive league titles in his first spell as the club’s manager, and fans wanted to win this season’s Scudetto.

So far, Juve has done worse than it did under Andrea Pirlo last season, and they replaced the rookie boss in the summer.

Ideally, Allegri should also be booted out of the Allianz Stadium. However, that will not be the case.

Tutto Sport, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims the club will not sack its current manager in the summer.

Fans hope Allegri will secure a top-four place and win the Italian Cup before this campaign finishes.

However, the report says even if he fails to achieve these goals, he would remain at the helm at the Allianz Stadium in the next campaign.

Juve FC Says

After hiring three different managers in the same number of seasons, Juventus needs to stick to someone now.

Changing managers makes it hard for players to adapt to a system and it affects their performances.

Although this campaign has been poor, keeping Allegri will make it easy for our players to develop a philosophy and style of play that might bring success next season.